Death Notices for Laois - Monday, April 26, 2021

Josephine Bracken - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, April 25 of Josephine (Jo) Bracken (née Egan) of Capparogan, Clonaslee and formerly of Durrow, Ballinasloe and Navan Road, Dublin 7.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, after a short illness. Predeceased by her brother Tom and his wife Anna. Deeply regretted by loving husband Jeremiah and family Colum, Tricia, Ann, Enda and Diarmaid, daughters-in-law Cathy, Cheryl and Kathy, son-in-law Don, grandchildren Orla, Aoibhinn, Daniel, Shane, Keeva, Ronan, Eamon, Fintan, Siobhán and Rossa, sister Maura and brother-in-law Flan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many dear neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place for Jo's family members only. (Maximum 25 people in the Church). Her remains will arrive to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, on Tuesday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Jo’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

Síle O'Connor - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, April 24 of Síle O'Connor of Ashbrook, Clonaslee.



Native of Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Died peacefully at home surround by her loving family and friends.

Predeceased by her daughter Helena (Conroy), her brother Michéal (O'Connor) and her sister Lil (Sheils). Deeply regretted by her son Aidan (Conroy) an her daughter Donna (Conroy), her two grandsons Christopher and Mark (Conroy), her brothers Paudge, Eamonn and John Joe, her sisters Netty, Nancy (Fox) an Marge (Rigney), her friend Margaret and the Delaney family of Graigue, Mountmellick, cousins, nieces, nephews. Former work colleagues (HSE Tullamore), friends and relatives.

A strict private cremation will take place on Tuesday. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date when all Covid19 restrictions are lifted and all family members can attend.

No flowers please. All donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society (www.cancer.ie)

Síle family understand people would like to pay their respects, however, due to the current situation the house is strictly private. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Moloney Funeral Directors Mountmellick.