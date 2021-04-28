Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Paddy Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 27 of Paddy Byrne of DeVesci Court, Portlaoise, and formerly Donnybrook and Dundrum.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda. Dearly loved father to Ger, Karl and Paul. Cherished grandfather to Vayda, Killian, Cameron, Willow, Luke, Leah and Sean. Deeply regretted by his daughters in-law Siobhan, Claire and Nicola, sisters, sisters in-law and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral prayers will take place at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, at 6pm on Thursday evening.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in Newlands Crematorium. https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Bridie Mannion - Ballyroan

The death took place on Monday, April 26 of Bridie Mannion (née Corcoran) of Lakeside Park, Loughrea, Galway and Ballyroan.

Suddenly, in Galway University Hospital. She is deeply and deservedly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons John and Padraic, grandchildren Rory, Cormac and Lucy, sister Moira, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Bridie's soul with immediate family only on Thursday at 12:30pm in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but can’t due to current restrictions Bridie's Mass will be on the following link BRIDIE'S FUNERAL . Bridie will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Bridie's cortège will leave her home to make its way to St. Brendan’s Cathedral at 11:45am, travelling via Barrack Street. Family and friends are invited if they wish to stand at their homes or line the route as a mark of support to the family.

Given current restrictions, funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family only.

Christopher O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 27 of Christopher O'Brien of Cherrygrove, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Frances and wife Patricia. Dearly loved father to Yvonne, Damien, and Sandra. Deeply regretted by is brothers and sisters. Ann, Carmel, Kathleen, Pat, Tina, Martin, Paddy, Kenneth, Shane, and Alan, Cherished grandfather to Gordon, Evan, Teagan and Grace, son-in-law John and Sonny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nepews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him , a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Friends are welcome to attend the cemetery for burial.