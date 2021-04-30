Death Notices for Laois - Friday, April 30, 2021

Canice 'Ken' Doheny - Ballinakill

The death took place on Wednesday, April 28 of Canice 'Ken' Doheny of Ballinalacken, Ballinakill.

Following an accident. Ken will be greatly missed by his loving brothers Michael and Séan, sisters Mary and Nora, sisters-in-law Patricia and Jacqueline. Also, his adoring and adored nieces and nephew Suzi, Noeleen, Jennie, Zoe, John and Shonagh, along with his much loved grandnieces and grandnephew Amelia, Liadh, Sloane, Lucy and Rian. Also, his extended family, many relations, great neighbours and friends from both Lisnagry, Limerick and Castlecomer GC.

Ken's Removal will take place from his residence, via The Academy Cross, to Ballyouskill, on Saturday at 10.30am with arrival at the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (max. 25 in church).

The Mass will be streamed on: https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

If people would like to acknowledge the funeral cortège, they may do so. Please observe social distancing at all times. Thank you for your understanding.

In accordance with the current recommendations, Ken's funeral will take place privately.

Donations, if desired, to The Red Cross India Covid Appeal https://www.redcross.ie/donate/

Nancy Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, April 29 of Nancy Murphy (née Donovan) of Laurencetown, Rhode and Portarlington.

In her 91st year. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Vincent, Annette (Masterson), Dermot, Patsy (Casey) and Eileen (Mc Guinness), sister Agatha, sister-in-law Nuala, much loved grandchildren, her adored great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral in St Peter's Church, Rhode on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Nancy's Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish live Facebook page via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/

You can line the route from the house to the church on Saturday with social distancing and adhering to government guidelines. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Martin Brophy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 27 of Martin Brophy of Portlaoise and Dublin.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. James’s Hospital, Martin, late of Well Road, Portlaoise and formerly of Montpelier Park and An Post, Sheriff Street. Beloved son of the late Richard and Kathleen and much loved father of Mark, Siobhán and Sarah. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Lisa and Sarah, grandchildren Jacob and Abigail, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private funeral will take place. For those who would have like to attend the service but due to the restrictions cannot, the funeral service can be viewed this Saturday at 12.40pm by clicking on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium or if you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence please visit https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/.

Marie McGlynn - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, April 29 of Marie McGlynn (née Pirollo) of 10 Davitt Court, Mountmellick and Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Peacefully in the care of her loving family in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband James, her parents George and Catherine, her brother George and sister Patty. Deeply regretted by her sons Greg and James, her daughters Gina, Geraldine, Tina and Marie, sons-in-law Patsy, David and Eric, daughters-in-law Carol and Dolores, all of her 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, her sisters Phyllis, Rita and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Mike and Les, cousins John and Alice, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The funeral cortège will travel from Marie's Home on Thursday at 7.45pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 8pm prayer service. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance. Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Marie, a private Funeral Service, will take place at 11am on Friday in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial will follow in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin arriving approximately1.40pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mountmellickparish.ie

John Duggan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 27 of John Duggan of Clonboyne, Portlaoise.



Beloved husband of Anna and sadly missed by his parents Dan and Margaret, brothers Liam and Cyril, sisters Ann and Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all of his extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are welcome to line the route from the church to the cemetery via Dublin road in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Paddy Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 27 of Paddy Byrne of DeVesci Court, Portlaoise, and formerly Donnybrook and Dundrum.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda. Dearly loved father to Ger, Karl and Paul. Cherished grandfather to Vayda, Killian, Cameron, Willow, Luke, Leah and Sean. Deeply regretted by his daughters in-law Siobhan, Claire and Nicola, sisters, sisters in-law and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral prayers will take place at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, at 6pm on Thursday evening.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in Newlands Crematorium. https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Stephen O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 21 of Stephen O'Brien of Horsham, Essex, England and formerly Green Mill Lane, Portlaoise.

Peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Caroline, Coleen, Alexis, Bernadette, Stephen and Gerard, his loving sister Bernadette O`Neill (Portlaoise), his many relatives and friends in Portlaoise and England.

Funeral prayers in Keegans Funeral Home at 2pm this Friday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Funeral will be conducted in line with government guidelines regarding Covid.