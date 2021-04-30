Funeral arrangements confirmed for Laois teacher John Duggan

The funeral arrangements of the late John 'Jack' Duggan, a Deputy Principal from Laois who died tragically this week, have now been confirmed.

John Duggan, Clonboyne, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, tragically on April 27 2021.

He was the beloved husband of Anna and sadly missed by his parents Dan & Margaret, brothers Liam and Cyril, sisters Ann and Noeleen, mother-in-law Nan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all of his extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

He was the Deputy Principal in St Mary's CBS Portlaoise, and also a member of Portlaoise GAA.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, May 1, in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam.

Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, are welcome to line the route from the church to the cemetery via Dublin road in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.