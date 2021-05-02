Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, May 2, 2021

Elizabeth Moore - Camross

The death took place on Saturday, May 1 of Elizabeth (Lilly) Moore (née Fitzpatrick) of Cardtown, Camross.



Died in her 90th year peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Kieran, her parents Mary-Ellen and Daniel, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Chris Murphy and Sean Ni Laighin, and great grandson Christopher Murphy. Deeply regretted by her children Marie, Noreen, Pat, Susan and Ann, sons-in-law Finbarr Moore, Mick Phelan and Les O Donovan, daughter -in-law Anne Moore, her sister Phil Leahy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

The Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Fergal’s Church, Camross, will be streamed (link will be published later). Burial after in St. Fergal’s Cemetery. In order to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Lilly, her funeral will be private with immediate family only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Br. Oliver Deane - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, May 1 of Br. Oliver (Tom) Deane of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, and late of Goulane, Castlegregory.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Patrick, sisters May and Sr. Mary Immaculata (Poor Clares), brothers Br. Timothy O.H., Fr. Patrick (Salesian), Jack, Mickey, sisters in law Mary and Eileen. Sadly missed by his sister Eillen, brother Fr. Joe (Texas), niece Mary, nephew Pat, nephew in law John, grandnieces, relatives, friends, past pupils, staff in Miguel House and especially his confreres in religion.

In line with Government & HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all, a private family funeral will take place. Br. Oliver's funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm in the Monastery Chapel, Castletown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Br. Oliver's family and the De La Salle Brothers would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Patrick McEvoy - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, April 30 of Patrick (Pat) McEvoy, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Ballinakill.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph’s Shankill. Beloved husband of Úna, dearly loved father of Paul and Angela. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Deborah, son-in-law Gerry, his adoring grandchildren Senan, Sam, Sarah and Kate, sisters Eileen, Kathleen, Anne, Mary, brothers Martin and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Theresa and Julie.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bray. This may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace.

John Hickey - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, April 30 of John Hickey of Kyle, Rathdowney and Galmoy.



Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and George and his brothers Tommy, Georgie and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Noel, Michael and Peter, sisters Marie, Joan, Breda and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive and in line with current guidelines a private funeral has been arranged for immediate family only. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from Galmoy Church on Sunday at 10.15 am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. (churchcamlive.ie/galmoy-parish).

Michael Moore - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, April 29 of Michael Moore of Monavea, Crettyard, and formerly of Tolerton.

Unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Hannah, much loved father of Michele, Adrienne, Micheál, Siobhán and the late Mary and adored grandfather of Ciara, Tara, Órla, Darragh, Niall, Shane and Colm.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Ciarán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Michael’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family on Sunday, at 11am, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Co Laois and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.