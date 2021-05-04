Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Johnny Rowe - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of Johnny Rowe (Monument Sculptor) of Ashtrees, Stradbally.

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Lissie and brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, sisters Ann (Timpson) and Vera (Moran), aunt Nan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11.40am, arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Johnny's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Paddy Fitzpatrick - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of Paddy Fitzpatrick of Ballymullen, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his parents Pat and Claire, his partner Pamela, children Oisín, Darcie, Tara and Patrick, brothers Raymond and Brian, sisters Claire, Sandra and Sharon, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

James (Reuben) Geoghegan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of James (Reuben) Geoghegan of Kilminchy, Portlaoise.



Died peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Maureen Murtagh - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, May 2 of Maureen Murtagh (née Lee) of Shannon Road, Mountrath and formerly of Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan, Dublin.

Peacefully, at the Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Vincent, Brendan, and Barry, grandchildren Gillian, Conor, Curtis and Lewis, sisters Rita, Carmel and Joan, daughters-in-law Jean and Helen, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Elizabeth Moore - Camross

The death took place on Saturday, May 1 of Elizabeth (Lilly) Moore (née Fitzpatrick) of Cardtown, Camross.



Died in her 90th year peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Kieran, her parents Mary-Ellen and Daniel, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Chris Murphy and Sean Ni Laighin, and great grandson Christopher Murphy. Deeply regretted by her children Marie, Noreen, Pat, Susan and Ann, sons-in-law Finbarr Moore, Mick Phelan and Les O Donovan, daughter -in-law Anne Moore, her sister Phil Leahy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

The Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Fergal’s Church, Camross, will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council facebook page. Burial after in St. Fergal’s Cemetery. In order to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Lilly, her funeral will be private with immediate family only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Patrick McEvoy - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, April 30 of Patrick (Pat) McEvoy, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Ballinakill.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph’s Shankill. Beloved husband of Úna, dearly loved father of Paul and Angela. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Deborah, son-in-law Gerry, his adoring grandchildren Senan, Sam, Sarah and Kate, sisters Eileen, Kathleen, Anne, Mary, brothers Martin and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Theresa and Julie.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bray. This may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace.