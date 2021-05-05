Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Áine Purcell - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, May 4 of Áine Purcell of Sconce Lower, Ballyfin and Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Peacefully, with her family, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Áine, dearly beloved wife of Brian. Cherished and loved mother to Brian and Robbie. Daughter to Daniel and Anna. Loving sister to Maura. Deeply regretted by the Purcell family (Grattan St., Portlaoise), the O'Connell family, Bagenalstown, nieces Shauna Lee Clarke and Leona, mother in law Mary, Colette, David, Declan and Anne Purcell, many relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.



Sybil Byrne - Crettyard

The death took place on Tuesday, May 4 of Sybil Byrne (née McNulty) of Mayo House, Crettyard.



Peacefully in the care of the ICU staff, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, in the company of her adoring husband, Cecil, and her loving daughter, Joyce.

Sybil will be sadly missed by Cecil, Joyce, her grandchildren, Dylan, Harry and Lucy, her son-in-law, Roger, her cousin Robert and the Nugent family, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, her nieces and nephews, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

The funeral service will be held in Mayo Church, Crettyard, on Thursday, at 3pm., followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. The service and burial will be recorded and available from 8pm on Thursday at this link

https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/

Government guidelines on public safety are still in place and to protect the most vulnerable in our society, you are asked to socially distance should you decide to line the cortège route from her residence to the church from approximately 2.30pm.

Maureen Downey - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of Maureen Downey (née Whelan) of Droughill, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gay, daughters Theresa and Rosaleen and their partners Con and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Thursday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Maureen's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Johnny Rowe - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of Johnny Rowe (Monument Sculptor) of Ashtrees, Stradbally.

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Lissie and brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, sisters Ann (Timpson) and Vera (Moran), aunt Nan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11.40am, arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Johnny's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Paddy Fitzpatrick - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of Paddy Fitzpatrick of Ballymullen, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his parents Pat and Claire, his partner Pamela, children Oisín, Darcie, Tara and Patrick, brothers Raymond and Brian, sisters Claire, Sandra and Sharon, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

James (Reuben) Geoghegan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of James (Reuben) Geoghegan of Kilminchy, Portlaoise.



Died peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Maureen Murtagh - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, May 2 of Maureen Murtagh (née Lee) of Shannon Road, Mountrath and formerly of Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan, Dublin.

Peacefully, at the Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Vincent, Brendan, and Barry, grandchildren Gillian, Conor, Curtis and Lewis, sisters Rita, Carmel and Joan, daughters-in-law Jean and Helen, extended family, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place at 11am on Thursday in St. Fintan's Church Mountrath. Maureen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website: -www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page, followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium (at 2.40pm approx.). https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html