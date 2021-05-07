Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 7, 2021

Grace Claxton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, May 7 of Grace Claxton (née Armitage) of Ballina House, Portlaoise.



In her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her grandson Andrew. Loving mother of Roger, Trevor and Des. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her 11 grandchildren Benn, David, Shannon, Heather, Olwen, Joseph, Jonathan, Chloe, Boyce, Stephen, Craig (and Benn's wife Reidin), her daughters-in-law Jean, Linda and Jean, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In compliance with Current HSE guidelines and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her a Private Family Funeral will take place on Saturday at St. Peter Church of Ireland, Portlaoise, at 2pm.

Michael Newsome - Ballyfin

The death took place on Friday, May 7 of Michael Newsome of Ballyfin.



Died peacefully at St Brigid's Hospital Shaen surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Peggy Grant - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, May 6 of Peggy (Margaret) Grant (née Doyle) of Tunduff, Abbeyleix.



Formerly of Chatsworth, Clogh. Predeceased by her loving husband Dick, parents, brothers and sister. Peacefully, at home, in the presence of her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Olive, Catherine, Ann and Pauline, granddaughters Caoimhe, Chloe, Sinead, Bahria, Naomi and Saoirse, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place. The funeral will arrive at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, via the Mountrath road, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/.Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to attend but cannot are welcome to line the route to the church, in the church yard or cemetery, while observing social distancing at all times.

Frances - Bowe - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, May 5 of Frances Bowe (née White) of Quigley Park, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her parents Larry and Eileen and her granddaughter Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy and her children Thomas, Patrick, Martin, Kieran, Claire, Brian, Sarah, Damien and Jennifer. Her grandchildren Darren, Tiegan, Katelyn, Conor, Naoise, Fionn, Adam, Dylan, Zara, Callum and Roisin, her brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law and her extended family and many friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private family funeral has been arranged. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday at 11am from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Maura Goode - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 5 of Maura Goode (née McGrath) of Abbeyleix Rd., Portlaoise, and formerly of Clonad and Abbeyleix.

Ex R.P.N. St.Fintan's Hospital, Portlaoise. Peacefully after a brief illness patiently borne at home in the tender and dedicated care of her loving children. Predeceased by her husband Jim, her son-in-law Eugene (Quigley) and her grandson Donal.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Declan, Gerry, James, Padraig and David, daughters, Ann Maire (O'Toole), Margaret, Veronica, Caroline (Quigley), Geraldine and Helen (Fitzgerald Selby), sons-in-law, Edward and Eddie, daughters-in-law Patricia, Breda, Gabrielle and Yvonne, her adored 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, sister Cely, brother Jimmy, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Eilish, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday and Friday. Removal on Friday at 6.45pm to arrive at SS. Peter and Paul's Church for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon and will be live streamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in SS.Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of all who knew Maura her funeral will be conducted in line with government guidelines regarding COVID. Those who would like to attend but cannot are welcome to line the route from her home on Friday evening or en route to the cemetery on Saturday morning via the Dublin Rd., in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Paddy Fitzpatrick - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, May 3 of Paddy Fitzpatrick of Ballymullen, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his parents Pat and Claire, his partner Pamela, children Oisín, Darcie, Tara and Patrick, brothers Raymond and Brian, sisters Claire, Sandra and Sharon, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 directives, a private family funeral will take place. The funeral will arrive at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 1pm Requiem Mass on Sunday, via the Ballinakill Road. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Paddy's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on: https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Those who would like to attend are welcome to line the route to the church, in the churchyard, or en route to the cemetery, in the cemetery while observing social distancing at all times.