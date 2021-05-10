Death Notices for Laois - Monday, May 10, 2021

Thomas Walsh - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, May 9 of Thomas (Bonzo) Walsh of Knightstown, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in the company of his loving and devoted family at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Christina and daughter Julann. Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken family, daughters Lorraine and son-in-law Peter O'Connor, Siobhan and son-in-law Kevin Clinton, Collette and son-in-law Tom Deegan, son's Martin and daughter-in-law Pauline, Paul and daughter-in-law Dolores, Aidan and partner Jenny, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Jim (Ridge Road, Portlaoise), nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Removal from his home on Tuesday at 1.20pm arriving to St Paul's Church, Emo for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.



Sean Gorman - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Sean Gorman (Senior) of Knocknabraher, Stradbally.



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Loving husband of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving son Sean, daughter-in-law Martina, grandson Sean, brother P.J., sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends and his good friend Buddy.

A private family funeral will take place. Removal from the Presentation Chapel Stradbally on Monday arriving The Sacred Heart Church Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally. People are welcome to stand in the church grounds, on the route to the cemetery and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Sean's Requiem Mass and Interment will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Teresa Lalor - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Teresa Lalor (née O'Brien) of 18 Woodview, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the company of her loving and devoted family. Predeceased by her parents John and Annie O' Brien, her sisters, brothers, and her darling grandchild, Martin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Caroline, Annette and Emma, sons, Patrick, Laurence and Brian, her 16 adored grandchildren, sisters, Bernie, Una, Eileen and Bridie, brothers, James and Liam, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, Sheamus and Kenneth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, her very kind neighbours, her friends and especially her excellent carers.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Sunday with recital of the rosary at 7pm. House Private For Family Only. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Teresa will then be laid to Rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

For those who wish to show their support along the route from the church to the cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Teresa's Funeral Mass and Interment will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/live-stream

Martin Gibbons - Culohill

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Martin Gibbons of Parknahown, Cullohill.



Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie and his family Diarmuid (Jim), Maeve, Brendan, Sheila and Martin, sons-in-law Guy and Lorcan, daughter-in-law Bríd and loving grandad to Tom, James, Rory, Julia, Immy, Olivia and Vanessa, sisters-in-law Breeda (Lowry), Stella (Lalor) and Dolie (Lalor), Carmella and her husband Sean O'Loughlin and Alice Gibbons, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines, a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Fintan O'Neill - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Fintan O'Neill of Emmet Tce, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his loving wife Hannah Theresa (better known as Siobhan). Dear father of Catherine, Fintan and Sean, father-in-law to Ivan, Ciara and Rachel, and the late Claire, and grandfather to Donovan, Katie, Naomhan, Dylan, and James. Deeply missed by his sisters Joan Gorman, Esther Powell, Stella O’Neill, brother Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces great-grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Fintan, a private family Funeral Service, will take place at 11am on Tuesday in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, at 11am. Burial will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/web-cam/



