Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Gerard Doyle - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 10 of Gerard (Gerry) Doyle of 110 O 'Molloy Street, Tullamore and formerly of St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, parents James and Anna, sisters Janey, Lonie and Rosie. Deeply regretted by his loving son James, daughters Annamarie, Janet, Georgina and Geraldine, brother Eamon, sisters Teesie, Carmel, Nuala and Anna, grandchildren Craig, Shauna and Callum, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10.40am arriving Church Of The Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Funeral afterwards to Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Gerard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Miriam Lalor - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Miriam Lalor of Woodview, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly, at her home. Sadly missed by her family, son Jason, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brothers P.J and Eddie (Ned), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially Christina.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 1pm on Tuesday with recital of the Rosary at 7pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass for Miriam will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. Miriam will then be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

For those who wish to show their support along the route from the church to the cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Miriam's Funeral Mass and Interment may be viewed on link www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/live-stream

Thomas Walsh - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, May 9 of Thomas (Bonzo) Walsh of Knightstown, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in the company of his loving and devoted family at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Christina and daughter Julann. Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken family, daughters Lorraine and son-in-law Peter O'Connor, Siobhan and son-in-law Kevin Clinton, Collette and son-in-law Tom Deegan, son's Martin and daughter-in-law Pauline, Paul and daughter-in-law Dolores, Aidan and partner Jenny, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Jim (Ridge Road, Portlaoise), nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Removal from his home on Tuesday at 1.20pm arriving to St Paul's Church, Emo for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

Fintan O'Neill - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Fintan O'Neill of Emmet Tce, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his loving wife Hannah Theresa (better known as Siobhan). Dear father of Catherine, Fintan and Sean, father-in-law to Ivan, Ciara and Rachel, and the late Claire, and grandfather to Donovan, Katie, Naomhan, Dylan, and James. Deeply missed by his sisters Joan Gorman, Esther Powell, Stella O’Neill, brother Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces great-grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Fintan, a private family Funeral Service, will take place at 11am on Tuesday in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, at 11am. Burial will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/web-cam/