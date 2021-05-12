Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Laurance Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, May 10 of Laurance (Larry) Phelan of Bacca, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen, brothers. Deeply regretted by his daughters Liz and Sinead, sisters Cissie (Collier) and Molly (Lalor), brother Aidan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, great neighbours, and friends.

Family Rosary on Wednesday evening at 9pm in his home. Removal to St. Fergal's Church Camross (eircode 32VY79) on Thursday morning, for Requiem Mass at 11am, (via Roundwood), followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Larry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

For those who wish to show their support along the route from the church to the cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Patricia Campbell - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Patricia Campbell (née McGowan) of Farnans, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly. Sister of the late Peter and Fiona. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Colin, son Liam, daughter Kirsty, brother John, sisters Sheila and Theresa, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, friends and pets.

Due to government restrictions Requiem Mass will take place at 11.15am on Friday morning in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, limited to 50 people. Patricia's Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption's online streaming service by using the following link http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/ A private family cremation will take place afterwards.



Gerard Doyle - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 10 of Gerard (Gerry) Doyle of 110 O 'Molloy Street, Tullamore and formerly of St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, parents James and Anna, sisters Janey, Lonie and Rosie. Deeply regretted by his loving son James, daughters Annamarie, Janet, Georgina and Geraldine, brother Eamon, sisters Teesie, Carmel, Nuala and Anna, grandchildren Craig, Shauna and Callum, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10.40am arriving Church Of The Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Funeral afterwards to Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Gerard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Miriam Lalor - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Miriam Lalor of Woodview, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly, at her home. Sadly missed by her family, son Jason, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brothers P.J and Eddie (Ned), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially Christina.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 1pm on Tuesday with recital of the Rosary at 7pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass for Miriam will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. Miriam will then be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

For those who wish to show their support along the route from the church to the cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Miriam's Funeral Mass and Interment may be viewed on link www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/live-stream