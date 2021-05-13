Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, May 13, 2021

Moira Leech - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, May 12 of Moira Leech (née McRedmond) of Rynn, Rosenallis.



Died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Predeceased by her son's George Jnr and Philip, her father Luke, her brother brother Noel and sister Marion.

Deeply regretted by her husband George, her son's Alan and his partner Nicole, Kenneth, James and Noel, her daughters Joan and Helen and her partner Niall, grand daughter Sophie, her mother Joan, her brothers Danny, Ray and Greg and sisters Bernadette and Joan.

The funeral cortege will travel from Moira's home on Friday at 2.20pm to St Brigid's Church Rosenallis arriving at 3pm for funeral service. Burial afterward in St Brigid's cemetery.

Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

Joe Dooley - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, May 12 of Joe Dooley of 22 St Canice's Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, and Roscrea.



Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife of 51 years Maudie, son Joe, daughter Monica, daughter in law Claire, son in law Mark, grandchildren Emily, Jake, Robyn, Eva, Harry, MJ and Bobby, sister Brid. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Michael and sister Peggy.

Funeral Arrangements later.

James Scully - Vicarstown

The death took place on Tuesday, May 11 of James (Jimmy) Scully of Canal House, Vicarstown.



Peacefully, in his 93rd year, in the loving care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents John and Christina and sister Una. Sadly missed by Simon, Esther, Simon jnr, Robert, Maryrose, Jack and Frank, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Rosary on Wednesday at Simon Luttrell's residence, Raheenaniska, Vicarstown, at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 2.30pm, arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Vicarstown, for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery, with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

James's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Christopher Davis - Athy

The death took place on Monday, May 10 of Christopher Davis of Castlemitchell South, Athy.



Brother of the late Richard, Tony, Patricia, Maggie and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Richard, Stephen, Alan and Christopher Jnr., brothers Willie, Kevin, Dan and Barney, sisters Imelda and Jacinta, daughters-in-law Tara, Kerrie and Ennet, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Laurance Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, May 10 of Laurance (Larry) Phelan of Bacca, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen, brothers. Deeply regretted by his daughters Liz and Sinead, sisters Cissie (Collier) and Molly (Lalor), brother Aidan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, great neighbours, and friends.

Family Rosary on Wednesday evening at 9pm in his home. Removal to St. Fergal's Church Camross (eircode 32VY79) on Thursday morning, for Requiem Mass at 11am, (via Roundwood), followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Larry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

For those who wish to show their support along the route from the church to the cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Patricia Campbell - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Patricia Campbell (née McGowan) of Farnans, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly. Sister of the late Peter and Fiona. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Colin, son Liam, daughter Kirsty, brother John, sisters Sheila and Theresa, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, friends and pets.

Due to government restrictions Requiem Mass will take place at 11.15am on Friday morning in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, limited to 50 people. Patricia's Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption's online streaming service by using the following link http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/ A private family cremation will take place afterwards.

Gerard Doyle - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 10 of Gerard (Gerry) Doyle of 110 O 'Molloy Street, Tullamore and formerly of St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, parents James and Anna, sisters Janey, Lonie and Rosie. Deeply regretted by his loving son James, daughters Annamarie, Janet, Georgina and Geraldine, brother Eamon, sisters Teesie, Carmel, Nuala and Anna, grandchildren Craig, Shauna and Callum, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10.40am arriving Church Of The Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Funeral afterwards to Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Gerard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Miriam Lalor - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Miriam Lalor of Woodview, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly, at her home. Sadly missed by her family, son Jason, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brothers P.J and Eddie (Ned), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially Christina.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 1pm on Tuesday with recital of the Rosary at 7pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass for Miriam will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. Miriam will then be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

For those who wish to show their support along the route from the church to the cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Miriam's Funeral Mass and Interment may be viewed on link www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/live-stream