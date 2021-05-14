Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 14, 2021

Moira Leech - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, May 12 of Moira Leech (née McRedmond) of Rynn, Rosenallis.



Died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Predeceased by her son's George Jnr and Philip, her father Luke, her brother brother Noel and sister Marion.

Deeply regretted by her husband George, her son's Alan and his partner Nicole, Kenneth, James and Noel, her daughters Joan and Helen and her partner Niall, grand daughter Sophie, her mother Joan, her brothers Danny, Ray and Greg and sisters Bernadette and Joan.

The funeral cortege will travel from Moira's home on Friday at 2.20pm to St Brigid's Church Rosenallis arriving at 3pm for funeral service. Burial afterward in St Brigid's cemetery.

Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

Joe Dooley - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, May 12 of Joe Dooley of 22 St Canice's Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, and Roscrea.



Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife of 51 years Maudie, son Joe, daughter Monica, daughter in law Claire, son in law Mark, grandchildren Emily, Jake, Robyn, Eva, Harry, MJ and Bobby, sister Brid. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Michael and sister Peggy.

Joe's funeral cortege will leave Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday morning at 11am travelling to Borris in Ossory via his residence at 22 Canice's Terraces to arrive in St Canice Church for mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Borris in Ossory new cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline

Joe's funeral shall be held in accordance with current Covid-19 regulations. Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines.

Christopher Davis - Athy

The death took place on Monday, May 10 of Christopher Davis of Castlemitchell South, Athy.



Brother of the late Richard, Tony, Patricia, Maggie and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Richard, Stephen, Alan and Christopher Jnr., brothers Willie, Kevin, Dan and Barney, sisters Imelda and Jacinta, daughters-in-law Tara, Kerrie and Ennet, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Patricia Campbell - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, May 8 of Patricia Campbell (née McGowan) of Farnans, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly. Sister of the late Peter and Fiona. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Colin, son Liam, daughter Kirsty, brother John, sisters Sheila and Theresa, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, friends and pets.

Due to government restrictions Requiem Mass will take place at 11.15am on Friday morning in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, limited to 50 people. Patricia's Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption's online streaming service by using the following link http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/ A private family cremation will take place afterwards.