Death Notices in Laois - Sunday, May 16, 2021

Liam Anthony Walsh - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, May 13 of Liam Anthony Walsh of The Old Rectory, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in his 96th year surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Catherine who pre-deceased him on the 19th February 2021. Loving father to Kevin, Edward, Seamus (Died 1979) and Lena. Adored grandfather of Catherine, Lydia, Alasdair, James, Evlin, Elanor, Harry, Kate, Constance, Jane, John and Edward. and great-grandson David. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Berny and Constance, son-in-law Tony Servis and his extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a family funeral will take place on Monday in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am. Burial thereafter in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

He is now in heaven with his adored wife Catherine and son Seamus.

In accordance with government guidelines, the numbers in the church is restricted to 50 people.

The ceremony may be viewed live https://www.rathdowneyparish.ie/webcam

Kathleen Wheatley - Wolfhill

The death took place on Thursday, May 13 of Kathleen Wheatley (née McDonald) of Wolfhill.



Sister of the late Hannah. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, children Bernard, Siobhan, Sadie and James, sisters Lil and Bridie, sons-in-law Conor and Luke, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Lauren, Bernard, Michelle, Tara, Kate, Eoin, Seóna and Davin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday afternoon in St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballyadams Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.