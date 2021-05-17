Death Notices for Laois - Monday, May 17, 2021

Carmel Murphy - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, May 15 of Carmel Murphy (née Ward) of Erkinville House, The Square, Durrow, and formerly Rahaval House, Redcross, Co. Wicklow.

In her 91st year peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents William and Catherine Ward, her brothers Malachy and John and her beloved husband Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Tomàs, Seosamh, Sean, Óisìn, Durrow, Pascal, New York, daughters Catriona, Los Angeles, Carmel, Ethiopia, Orla, Waterford, daughters in law Bernie, Joan, Rosezita and Gabriela, sons in law Todd, Sione and Paul, sisters, Maire, Eilis, Kay, Therese and Rosaleen her 23 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at her residence. In accordance with government regulations, those visiting are asked to follow strict COVID 19 protocols regarding mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene. A family removal and Requiem Mass will take place for Carmel on Wednesday in the Church of the Holy Trinity at 2pm. Those who would like to attend may do so adhering to government guidelines on COVID regulations and social distancing. For those unable to attend her Requiem Mass it will be streamed live on the following link https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Liam Anthony Walsh - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, May 13 of Liam Anthony Walsh of The Old Rectory, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in his 96th year surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Catherine who pre-deceased him on the 19th February 2021. Loving father to Kevin, Edward, Seamus (Died 1979) and Lena. Adored grandfather of Catherine, Lydia, Alasdair, James, Evlin, Elanor, Harry, Kate, Constance, Jane, John and Edward. and great-grandson David. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Berny and Constance, son-in-law Tony Servis and his extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a family funeral will take place on Monday in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am. Burial thereafter in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

He is now in heaven with his adored wife Catherine and son Seamus.

In accordance with government guidelines, the numbers in the church is restricted to 50 people.

The ceremony may be viewed live https://www.rathdowneyparish.ie/webcam