Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Margaret Gorman - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 17 of Margaret Gorman (née Heffernan) of Borris Great, Portlaoise, and late of Convent View, Tullamore.

Peacefully, in the company of her family, after a long illness borne with dignity and courage. Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of Martin (Marty) and dearly loved Mam to Kevin, Sinéad and Sarah, cherished grandmother to Jamie, Carrie, Ruth and Kevin Junior. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Paddy (Kent, UK) and John (New York), daughter in law Jane, son in law Colin, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and fiends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise immediately thereafter.

Angela Ellen Campion - Durrow and Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, May 17 of Angela Ellen Campion (née Nolan) of Ormsby House, Durrow and Rathdowney.

In her 102nd year. Much loved mother of Michael, Miriam, Tadhg, Constance and Rita and sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her sister Dr. Marie Nolan Hughes, Glengarriff.

Due to the COVID-19 directive a private funeral has been arranged. Requiem Mass at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Wednesday at 2pm (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). No flowers but donations to Rathdowney Parish c/o Rathdowney Parish Office.

Martin Breen - Shanahoe

The death took place on Monday, May 17 of Martin Breen of Shanahoe.



Peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his wife and family. Deeply regretted by his wife Nora and his children Martin, Áine, Yvonne, Helen, Eimear and Patrick. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, brother, sister, daughters in-law, sons in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving in St. Fintan’s Church, Raheen (Eircode R32 WT44) on Tuesday evening for Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, May 16 of Paddy Lynch of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



In the loving care of his family. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Annie, and dear brother of the late Tony. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters, Chrissie, Navarre (USA), Ann O'Neill (UK), Noel (UK), Mary Grehan (Mountmellick), Jenny Murphy (Portarlington), Frances Hibbitts (Mountmellick), nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Carmel Murphy - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, May 15 of Carmel Murphy (née Ward) of Erkinville House, The Square, Durrow, and formerly Rahaval House, Redcross, Co. Wicklow.

In her 91st year peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents William and Catherine Ward, her brothers Malachy and John and her beloved husband Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Tomàs, Seosamh, Sean, Óisìn, Durrow, Pascal, New York, daughters Catriona, Los Angeles, Carmel, Ethiopia, Orla, Waterford, daughters in law Bernie, Joan, Rosezita and Gabriela, sons in law Todd, Sione and Paul, sisters, Maire, Eilis, Kay, Therese and Rosaleen her 23 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at her residence. In accordance with government regulations, those visiting are asked to follow strict COVID 19 protocols regarding mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene. A family removal and Requiem Mass will take place for Carmel on Wednesday in the Church of the Holy Trinity at 2pm. Those who would like to attend may do so adhering to government guidelines on COVID regulations and social distancing. For those unable to attend her Requiem Mass it will be streamed live on the following link https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger