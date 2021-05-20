Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, May 20, 2021

Patrick Flanagan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, May 18 of Patrick (P.J.) Flanagan of Rock Road, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy (Dora) (nee Jennings, Belmullet, Co. Mayo) and brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Noel, Kevin and Sean, daughter Sinead, daughters-in-law Karen, Audrey and Sonya, brothers Timothy, Johnny and Noel, sisters Maisie, Catherine, Eileen and Margaret, his cherished 5 grandsons, 5 granddaughters and great-grandchild, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice and to insure the safety of all a private family funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church) Patrick's Funeral Mass will take place this Thursday morning at 11 am in St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory and will be live streamed on the borrisinossoryparishonline Facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory.

May Hamilton - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, May 18 of May Hamilton (née Roe) of Carraigaun, Ballaghmore.



May died peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Roland. Loving mother to Stewart, Jane (predeceased), Scott, Sarah, Walter, Flora and Ruth. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place.

Margaret Carroll - Mountmellick and Emo

The death took place on Monday, May 17 of Margaret Carroll (née Lalor) of Newry and formerly Killimy, Emo and Emmett Tce, Mountmellick.

At Daisy Hill Hospital Newry. Beloved daughter of the late Timmy and Ester Lawlor, Emmett Tce Mountmellick. Predeceased by her daughter Valerie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Terry, Martin, Caroline, Rosie, Imedla, Regina, Edwinda, Edmund, and Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Kathleen O'Neill (Mountmellick), Phil Dwane (Portlaoise), her brother Paddy Lawlor (Mountmellick), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, and many friends.

Giving the exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Margaret, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington, arriving for approximately 12.30pm. The Funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance. S

Paddy Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, May 16 of Paddy Lynch of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



In the loving care of his family. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Annie, and dear brother of the late Tony. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters, Chrissie, Navarre (USA), Ann O'Neill (UK), Noel (UK), Mary Grehan (Mountmellick), Jenny Murphy (Portarlington), Frances Hibbitts (Mountmellick), nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Giving the exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Paddy, a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Members of the public are welcome along the route from Moloney's Funeral Home maintaining a safe social distance.