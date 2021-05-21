Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 21, 2021

Sean Dunne - Camross

The death took place on Thursday, May 20 of Sean Dunne of Camross.



Died unexpectedly at home.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Freddie, Clonduff, Rosenallis. Deeply regretted by his wife Maria, Pamela and Niall, son-in-law David, grandchildren Scott, Aaron, Lee and Saoirse. Brothers Joe and Pauric, sisters Freda and Noelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Godsons Oisin and Derek, Aunts, uncles, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Carroll - Mountmellick and Emo

The death took place on Monday, May 17 of Margaret Carroll (née Lalor) of Newry and formerly Killimy, Emo and Emmett Tce, Mountmellick.

At Daisy Hill Hospital Newry. Beloved daughter of the late Timmy and Ester Lawlor, Emmett Tce Mountmellick. Predeceased by her daughter Valerie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Terry, Martin, Caroline, Rosie, Imedla, Regina, Edwinda, Edmund, and Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Kathleen O'Neill (Mountmellick), Phil Dwane (Portlaoise), her brother Paddy Lawlor (Mountmellick), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, and many friends.

Giving the exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Margaret, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington, arriving for approximately 12.30pm. The Funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.