Death Notices in Laois - Sunday, May 23, 2021

Christy O'Shea - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, May 22 of Christy O'Shea of Church St, Ballinakill.



Peacefully on at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Elsie, and deeply regretted by sons Billy, Kevin and Paul, daughters Anne and Susan, son’s-in-law Gerard and Eric, daughters-in-law Sheila and Carina, grandchildren Roisin, Padraig, Eimear, Robyn, Emma, William, Chris, Ciara, Sam, and Lauren and by all his neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballinakill at 8pm on Monday for Rosary.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Christy take place on Tuesday at 12pm followed by Interment afterward in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service which can be viewed on this link www.ballinakillknockparish.com

Brian Santry - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, May 21 of Brian Santry of Mountmellick and Blanchardstown, Dublin.



Regional Manager Probation Service. Peacefully. Beloved son of the late Joe and Mary. Predeceased by his dear brother Jerome and sister-in-law Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, relatives and his many friends.

Giving the exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Brian, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10:45am to St. Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

Liam Costello - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, May 21 of Liam Costello of 20 St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise and previously in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Loving husband of the late Janie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Billy, Ger, John and James, daughter Maria, sister Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Sunday at 1.20pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Liam's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Sean Dunne - Camross

The death took place on Thursday, May 20 of Sean Dunne of Camross.



Died unexpectedly at home.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Freddie, Clonduff, Rosenallis. Deeply regretted by his wife Maria, Pamela and Niall, son-in-law David, grandchildren Scott, Aaron, Lee and Saoirse. Brothers Joe and Pauric, sisters Freda and Noelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Godsons Oisin and Derek, Aunts, uncles, neighbours and many friends.

Giving the exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Sean, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 3pm in St.. Fergal's Church, Camross. Burial afterwards in St. Fergal's Cemetery. Sean's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

The Funeral cortége will travel from Sean's home, friends and neighbours are welcomed along the route.