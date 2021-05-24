Death Notices for Laois - Monday, May 24, 2021

Rita Keenan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 23 of Rita Keenan (née Nolan) of Clonminan, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughters Geraldine and Sarah. Loving mother to Teresa, Mary, Bernadette, Rita , Pat, Tom and Phillip. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Brother Michael, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a funeral with family and close friends will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise immediately thereafter.



Phil Davy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, May 23 of Phil Davy (née Clooney) of The Fairways, Abbeyleix.



In the loving care of the matron and staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shane. Predeceased by her mother and father, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Breed and Catherine, son Ger, son-in-law Tom, Breed's partner Eoin, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Emma and her husband Hugh, Laura, Mark, Evan, Katie, Megan, Rose and Caoimhe, great-grandson Alfie, brothers Paddy, Martin and Joe, sisters in law Lil and Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directives, a private family funeral will take place. Recital of the Rosary on Monday evening at 7pm in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Those who would like to attend but cannot, are welcome to attend the church yard, line the route to the Graveyard or attend the graveyard, while maintaining social distancing at all times.



Trevor John Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, May 22 of Trevor John Wallace of Ringstown, Mountrath.



At his home. Loving son of Roy and Vicky, and darling brother of Stephen, Hazel and Derrick. Deeply regretted by his parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Sanja and Kathleen, Hazel's partner Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his many good friends, and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Christy O'Shea - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, May 22 of Christy O'Shea of Church St, Ballinakill.



Peacefully on at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Elsie, and deeply regretted by sons Billy, Kevin and Paul, daughters Anne and Susan, son’s-in-law Gerard and Eric, daughters-in-law Sheila and Carina, grandchildren Roisin, Padraig, Eimear, Robyn, Emma, William, Chris, Ciara, Sam, and Lauren and by all his neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballinakill at 8pm on Monday for Rosary.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Christy take place on Tuesday at 12pm followed by Interment afterward in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service which can be viewed on this link www.ballinakillknockparish.com

Brian Santry - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, May 21 of Brian Santry of Mountmellick and Blanchardstown, Dublin.



Regional Manager Probation Service. Peacefully. Beloved son of the late Joe and Mary. Predeceased by his dear brother Jerome and sister-in-law Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, relatives and his many friends.

Giving the exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Brian, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10:45am to St. Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.