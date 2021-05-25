Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Ethel Poole - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, May 24 of Ethel Poole (née Armitage) of Meadowbrook, Rosenallis.



Predeceased by her brother Fred (UK). Deeply regretted by her son Andrew, daughter Dympna, brother Des (Kilkenny), sisters Florrie Austin (Cloughjordan), Phyllis Wilson (Cloughjordan), daughter-in-law Bernie (Dunne), son-in-law Tommy Bambrick, brothers-in-law Albert and Sam, sister-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Sinead, Roisin, Colm, Tomas, Grainne and Ciara and great-grandson Conor, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jim Doyle - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, May 24 of Jim Doyle of Gurteen, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Joanna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, daughter Karen, son James, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Removal from his residence at 10.40am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am (limited to 50 people) . Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Rita Keenan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 23 of Rita Keenan (née Nolan) of Clonminan, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughters Geraldine and Sarah. Loving mother to Teresa, Mary, Bernadette, Rita , Pat, Tom and Phillip. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Brother Michael, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a funeral with family and close friends will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise immediately thereafter.

Barbara Willmott - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, May 23 of Barbara Willmott of Portarlington and formerly of Leicester, England.

Unexpectedly at her daughter Helen and son-in-law Wayne Heighton's residence at Kilnacourt, Portarlington. Loving wife of the late Terry. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Helen, son-in-law Wayne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, The extended family and friends.

A Private Cremation Service to take place.

Phil Davy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, May 23 of Phil Davy (née Clooney) of The Fairways, Abbeyleix.



In the loving care of the matron and staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shane. Predeceased by her mother and father, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Breed and Catherine, son Ger, son-in-law Tom, Breed's partner Eoin, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Emma and her husband Hugh, Laura, Mark, Evan, Katie, Megan, Rose and Caoimhe, great-grandson Alfie, brothers Paddy, Martin and Joe, sisters in law Lil and Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directives, a private family funeral will take place. Recital of the Rosary on Monday evening at 7pm in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Those who would like to attend but cannot, are welcome to attend the church yard, line the route to the Graveyard or attend the graveyard, while maintaining social distancing at all times.

Trevor John Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, May 22 of Trevor John Wallace of Ringstown, Mountrath.



At his home. Loving son of Roy and Vicky, and darling brother of Stephen, Hazel and Derrick. Deeply regretted by his parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Sanja and Kathleen, Hazel's partner Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his many good friends, and neighbours.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, with a Funeral Service at 3pm in St. Peter's Church Mountrath, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Christy O'Shea - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, May 22 of Christy O'Shea of Church St, Ballinakill.



Peacefully on at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Elsie, and deeply regretted by sons Billy, Kevin and Paul, daughters Anne and Susan, son’s-in-law Gerard and Eric, daughters-in-law Sheila and Carina, grandchildren Roisin, Padraig, Eimear, Robyn, Emma, William, Chris, Ciara, Sam, and Lauren and by all his neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballinakill at 8pm on Monday for Rosary.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Christy take place on Tuesday at 12pm followed by Interment afterward in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service which can be viewed on this link www.ballinakillknockparish.com