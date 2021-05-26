Death Notices in Laois - Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Robert Mulhall - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, May 25 of Robert (Bobby) Mulhall of Portlaoise Road, Mountrath.



Suddenly, at his home. Deeply regretted by his daughter Jenalee, son Dylan, mother Kathleen, and her partner Tom, brothers George, Martin, Michael, sisters Deborah, Linda, Martina, Catherine and Ellen, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives, work friends, and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Seamus Bergin - Attanagh

The death took place on Tuesday, May 25 of Seamus Bergin of Fermoyle, Attanagh.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Anne, daughters Anne Marie, Martina, Caroline and Valerie, his adored grandchildren Dara, Bronagh Noah and Danny, sons-in-law Podge, Declan, Joe and Niall, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Thomas Bowe - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, May 24 of Thomas (Tom) Bowe of Coole, Ballacolla



Peacefully, in Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Anne, and his nephew Brian. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Kevin and Adrian, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Ina, Maureen and Brenda, brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 directive, a private family funeral will take place. Tom's funeral will arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla, for 8pm on Thursday evening, via the Durrow Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by private cremation. Those who wish to pay their respects may line the route to the church, or in the churchyard, while observing social distancing.

Ethel Poole - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, May 24 of Ethel Poole (née Armitage) of Meadowbrook, Rosenallis.



Predeceased by her brother Fred (UK). Deeply regretted by her son Andrew, daughter Dympna, brother Des (Kilkenny), sisters Florrie Austin (Cloughjordan), Phyllis Wilson (Cloughjordan), daughter-in-law Bernie (Dunne), son-in-law Tommy Bambrick, brothers-in-law Albert and Sam, sister-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Sinead, Roisin, Colm, Tomas, Grainne and Ciara and great-grandson Conor, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jim Doyle - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, May 24 of Jim Doyle of Gurteen, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Joanna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, daughter Karen, son James, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Removal from his residence at 10.40am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am (limited to 50 people) . Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Trevor John Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, May 22 of Trevor John Wallace of Ringstown, Mountrath.

At his home. Loving son of Roy and Vicky, and darling brother of Stephen, Hazel and Derrick. Deeply regretted by his parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Sanja and Kathleen, Hazel's partner Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his many good friends, and neighbours.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, with a Funeral Service at 3pm in St. Peter's Church Mountrath, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.