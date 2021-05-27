Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, May 27, 2021

Simon Malachy McEvoy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, May 25 of Simon Malachy McEvoy B. D. S. of Abbeyleix.



Suddenly, but peacefully. Sadly missed by his loving wife Emma, daughters Aisling and Vivienn, sons-in-law Padraig McHale and Paul Keaney, adored grandchildren Dylan, Cillian and Eimear, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In compliance with current Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, with 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Robert Mulhall - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, May 25 of Robert (Bobby) Mulhall of Portlaoise Road, Mountrath.



Suddenly, at his home. Deeply regretted by his daughter Jenalee, son Dylan, mother Kathleen, and her partner Tom, brothers George, Martin, Michael, sisters Deborah, Linda, Martina, Catherine and Ellen, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives, work friends, and a large circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family, Removal from his mother's home (Kiln Lane, Mountrath), on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Bobby’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website: -www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page

Seamus Bergin - Attanagh

The death took place on Tuesday, May 25 of Seamus Bergin of Fermoyle, Attanagh.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Anne, daughters Anne Marie, Martina, Caroline and Valerie, his adored grandchildren Dara, Bronagh Noah and Danny, sons-in-law Podge, Declan, Joe and Niall, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rosary in St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe on Thursday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon at 1pm, followed by private Cremation.

Thomas Bowe - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, May 24 of Thomas (Tom) Bowe of Coole, Ballacolla



Peacefully, in Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Anne, and his nephew Brian. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Kevin and Adrian, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Ina, Maureen and Brenda, brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 directive, a private family funeral will take place. Tom's funeral will arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla, for 8pm on Thursday evening, via the Durrow Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by private cremation. Those who wish to pay their respects may line the route to the church, or in the churchyard, while observing social distancing.

Ethel Poole - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, May 24 of Ethel Poole (née Armitage) of Meadowbrook, Rosenallis.



Predeceased by her brother Fred (UK). Deeply regretted by her son Andrew, daughter Dympna, brother Des (Kilkenny), sisters Florrie Austin (Cloughjordan), Phyllis Wilson (Cloughjordan), daughter-in-law Bernie (Dunne), son-in-law Tommy Bambrick, brothers-in-law Albert and Sam, sister-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Sinead, Roisin, Colm, Tomas, Grainne and Ciara and great-grandson Conor, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Giving the exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Ethel a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. The Funeral Cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 11.20am anyone who wishes to pay their respects are welcome along the route.

Trevor John Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, May 22 of Trevor John Wallace of Ringstown, Mountrath.

At his home. Loving son of Roy and Vicky, and darling brother of Stephen, Hazel and Derrick. Deeply regretted by his parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Sanja and Kathleen, Hazel's partner Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his many good friends, and neighbours.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, with a Funeral Service at 3pm in St. Peter's Church Mountrath, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.