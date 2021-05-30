Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, May 30, 2021

Noel Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Noel Lalor of Oaklands, Arklow and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the tender care of Andrea and the staff at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Noel beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat) (née Maher), loving father of John, Pat, Annmarie and Alison, dearly loved brother of Pascal, John, Gerry, Brendan, the late Frank, Tommy and Buddy, father-in-law of the late Nora (née Tyrrell). He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Patricia, Kevin, Aoife, Saoirse, Sarah, Anna, Ross, Emily and Kathlin, brothers, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Hudson’s Funeral home Tuesday at 9.30am to The Church of Saints Mary & Peter, Arklow for Mass at 10am. If you wish you can join in the celebration of Noel’s funeral Mass via arklowparish.ie/webcam/ followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

James Michael Kennedy - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of James Michael Kennedy of Boley, Ballylinan.



Deeply regretted by his loving brother Peter, sister Winnie, brother-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren (limited to 50 people).

Burial afterwards in Rathaspick Cemetery.

Teresa O'Toole - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Teresa (Tess) O'Toole (née Delaney) of The Showgrounds, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Sadly mourned by her sons, Matthew, Simon and Justin, her brother and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Monday evening

Bobby Carroll - Errill

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Bobby Carroll of The Derries, Knockahaw, Errill.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, pre-deceased by his sister Sadie and son-in-law Ger Maher.

Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Ann, daughters Anne, Catherine, Jackie, Lisa and Teresa, sons, Robert and Philip, brothers Martin and Jack, sister Patricia, grandchildren, Katie, Louise, Denis, Carol, Jack, Padraic, Kate, Mike, Aíne, Kaylee, Emma, Aoife, Shane, Matthew, Cian, Luke, Alex, Zara, Darci and Robbie, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church Errill at 11am. Interment in Errill Cemetery afterwards.

Bobby's Requiem Mass can be viewed on PremierAVProductions.com/player/

Patrick Morrin - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, May 27 of Patrick (Paddy) Morrin of Ardreigh, Athy, Kildare and Naas and also Mountrath.

At Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Ann, Sadly missed by his son Cathal and daughter Niamh, sisters Kathleen (USA), Ann (USA), and Phyllis (Kennedy), extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rosary at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Saturday evening at 6pm (with social distancing in place). Removal on Sunday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website: - www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page.