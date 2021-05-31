Death Notices for Laois - Monday, May 31

Oliver P. Hogan - Camross

The death took place on Saturday, May 29 of Oliver P. Hogan of Kellymount, Paulstown, Kilkenny and formerly Camross.

Oliver passed away peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family, after a short illness. Beloved husband to Patricia (Patsy), much loved father of Oliver, John, Dermot, Jeanette, Anita and Louise. He will sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, sisters Alice and Bernie, and all his extended family and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends (Max 50) will take place. Removal from his residence on Monday at 6.45pm to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions can view Oliver’s Mass live at the following link https://youtu.be/bnDY0yBsuCs.

The Hogan Family would like to sincerely thank Oliver’s carers from Home Instead and Palliative Care.

Noel Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Noel Lalor of Oaklands, Arklow and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the tender care of Andrea and the staff at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Noel beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat) (née Maher), loving father of John, Pat, Annmarie and Alison, dearly loved brother of Pascal, John, Gerry, Brendan, the late Frank, Tommy and Buddy, father-in-law of the late Nora (née Tyrrell). He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Patricia, Kevin, Aoife, Saoirse, Sarah, Anna, Ross, Emily and Kathlin, brothers, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Hudson’s Funeral home Tuesday at 9.30am to The Church of Saints Mary & Peter, Arklow for Mass at 10am. If you wish you can join in the celebration of Noel’s funeral Mass via arklowparish.ie/webcam/ followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

James Michael Kennedy - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of James Michael Kennedy of Boley, Ballylinan.



Deeply regretted by his loving brother Peter, sister Winnie, brother-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren (limited to 50 people).

Burial afterwards in Rathaspick Cemetery.

Teresa O'Toole - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Teresa (Tess) O'Toole (née Delaney) of The Showgrounds, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Sadly mourned by her sons, Matthew, Simon and Justin, her brother and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Monday evening

Bobby Carroll - Errill

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Bobby Carroll of The Derries, Knockahaw, Errill.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, pre-deceased by his sister Sadie and son-in-law Ger Maher.

Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Ann, daughters Anne, Catherine, Jackie, Lisa and Teresa, sons, Robert and Philip, brothers Martin and Jack, sister Patricia, grandchildren, Katie, Louise, Denis, Carol, Jack, Padraic, Kate, Mike, Aíne, Kaylee, Emma, Aoife, Shane, Matthew, Cian, Luke, Alex, Zara, Darci and Robbie, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church Errill at 11am. Interment in Errill Cemetery afterwards.

Bobby's Requiem Mass can be viewed on PremierAVProductions.com/player/