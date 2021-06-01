Death Notices in Laois - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Judy Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 30 of Judy Conroy (née Dowling) of Borris Little, Portlaoise.



Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Dearly loved mother to Michael, Ann-Marie, Julie and Michelle.

Full funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Liam J. Lacey - Luggacurren

The death took place on Saturday, May 29 of Liam J. Lacey of ''Ahalan'', 8 St Joseph's Road, Carlow Town and formerly of Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, Belleek, Tullamore, and Luggacurren.

Unexpectedly, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Adrian, Réiltín, Aengus, Enda, Michelle and the late Bernice and baby Lacey, adored grandfather of Kye, Estee, Qynn, Maria, Thomas, Jane and Lia, cherished brother of Joe, Mary, John, Bridie and the late Jim and Margaret and loved son of the late Joe and Annie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, Michelle’s partner Peter, daughters-in-law Suzanne, Anne-Marie and Alma, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law Julia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Liam’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Rosary Church, Luggacurren on Thursday, at 10am and will be followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin (arriving 12.30pm approx).

Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link; TBC.

Pauline Moore - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, May 30 of Pauline Moore (née Dunne) of Ballylehane Lower, Ballylinan.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son Tomás, daughter Róisín, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Danielle, Róisín's partner Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Mia, Kiera, Cara and Noah, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues and friends.

A private family repose will take place at her residence on Tuesday. Removal from her residence at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Oliver P. Hogan - Camross

The death took place on Saturday, May 29 of Oliver P. Hogan of Kellymount, Paulstown, Kilkenny and formerly Camross.

Oliver passed away peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family, after a short illness. Beloved husband to Patricia (Patsy), much loved father of Oliver, John, Dermot, Jeanette, Anita and Louise. He will sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, sisters Alice and Bernie, and all his extended family and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends (Max 50) will take place. Removal from his residence on Monday at 6.45pm to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions can view Oliver’s Mass live at the following link https://youtu.be/bnDY0yBsuCs

The Hogan Family would like to sincerely thank Oliver’s carers from Home Instead and Palliative Care.

Noel Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Noel Lalor of Oaklands, Arklow and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the tender care of Andrea and the staff at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Noel beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat) (née Maher), loving father of John, Pat, Annmarie and Alison, dearly loved brother of Pascal, John, Gerry, Brendan, the late Frank, Tommy and Buddy, father-in-law of the late Nora (née Tyrrell). He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Patricia, Kevin, Aoife, Saoirse, Sarah, Anna, Ross, Emily and Kathlin, brothers, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Hudson’s Funeral home Tuesday at 9.30am to The Church of Saints Mary & Peter, Arklow for Mass at 10am. If you wish you can join in the celebration of Noel’s funeral Mass via arklowparish.ie/webcam/ followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Teresa O'Toole - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Teresa (Tess) O'Toole (née Delaney) of The Showgrounds, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Sadly mourned by her sons, Matthew, Simon and Justin, her brother and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Churchtown Cemetery Castletown.