'A kind gentle 'lady' - Laois councillors' tributes to the late Rita Keenan

Tributes to the late Rita Keenan were paid by Laois councillors at their May meeting.

Rita Keenan from Clonminan Road, Portlaoise died on Sunday, May 23. She was predeceased by her husband Tom who was a county councillor.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald expressed her sympathies to the Keenan family, including Laois County Council's assistant arts officer Bridie Keenan.

"She was the mother of Bridie, and the wife of Tom Keenan. Mrs Keenan was a neighbour of mine. A kind gentle lady, I am thinking of them all at this sad time," she said.

Cllr Willie Aird also sympathised.

"She was a very nice lady, very quiet. I remember Tom in these times too, and all the families bereaved, it is hard times," he said.

Cllr Mary Sweeney also gave her sympathies.

"I particularly extend sympathy to the Keenan family, Rita was a lovely gentle softly spoken lady. May the sod rest lightly on her soul," she said.

The CEO John Mulholland extended sympathies to the Keenan family and other families who have been recently bereaved and who are staff of Laois County Council. They include the families of the late John Hickey, Sean Dunne and Leslie Dunne Smith.