Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Laura Kilkenny - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 1 of Laura Kilkenny (née O'Meara) of Pallas, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Laura, beloved wife of the late Tony and loving mother to Tom, Deirdre (Walsh), Fiona (Bracken). Cherished grandmother to Evan, Charlie, Amy, and Katie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law Joe and Fergus, daughter in law Eileen, brother Thomas and sister Maureen, sister in law Bernie Hegarty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Laois Hospice.

Given the current exceptional circumstances, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a funeral with family and close friends will take place at 2pm on Thursday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise, immediately thereafter.

Jimmy Farrell - Ballylinan

The death took place on Monday, May 31 of Jimmy (Bronson) Farrell of St. Jude's, Ballylinan.



Predeceased by his loving father Tom and brother Kieran. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Tara and Kelly, sons Cieran, Jamie and Alan, son-in-law Ian, partners Claire, Ciara and Becca, grandchildren Matthew, Emma and Tom, his mother Kit, brothers Ted and Michael, sister Annmarie, family and friends.

A family repose will take place at his residence on Thursday. Removal from his residence at 11.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Ballylinan for Requiem mass at 12pm (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Anne’s cemetery, Ballylinan.



Judy Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 30 of Judy Conroy (née Dowling) of Borris Little, Portlaoise.



Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and grandchild Kayleigh. Dearly loved mother to Michael, Ann-Marie, Julie and Michelle. Cherished grandmother to Shannon. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Joe (Gorey), sister-in-law Rosaleen, life long friend Sarah, nephews, Brian, Alan, and Ian, Michaels partner Margaret. Great neighbours, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a funeral with family and close friends will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise immediately thereafter.

Liam J. Lacey - Luggacurren

The death took place on Saturday, May 29 of Liam J. Lacey of ''Ahalan'', 8 St Joseph's Road, Carlow Town and formerly of Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, Belleek, Tullamore, and Luggacurren.

Unexpectedly, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Adrian, Réiltín, Aengus, Enda, Michelle and the late Bernice and baby Lacey, adored grandfather of Kye, Estee, Qynn, Maria, Thomas, Jane and Lia, cherished brother of Joe, Mary, John, Bridie and the late Jim and Margaret and loved son of the late Joe and Annie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, Michelle’s partner Peter, daughters-in-law Suzanne, Anne-Marie and Alma, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law Julia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Liam’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Rosary Church, Luggacurren on Thursday, at 10am and will be followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin (arriving 12.30pm approx).

Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link; TBC.

Pauline Moore - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, May 30 of Pauline Moore (née Dunne) of Ballylehane Lower, Ballylinan.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son Tomás, daughter Róisín, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Danielle, Róisín's partner Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Mia, Kiera, Cara and Noah, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues and friends.

A private family repose will take place at her residence on Tuesday. Removal from her residence at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Teresa O'Toole - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, May 28 of Teresa (Tess) O'Toole (née Delaney) of The Showgrounds, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Sadly mourned by her sons, Matthew, Simon and Justin, her brother and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Churchtown Cemetery Castletown.