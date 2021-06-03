Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 3, 2021

Betty Phelan - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, June 2 of Betty Phelan (née Bradly) of Cashel, Ballyroan.



Leaving behind a loving husband Michael, her children Daire, Trevor, Donna, Micheal Anthony, Leighanne, Lavine, Shona, Shalane, Nicole, Bradley, Dale, her beautiful grandchildren and her pet dog gizmo. Pre-deceased by her devoted daughter Aoife and her close relatives. Betty will be sorely missed by her family, dearest friends, neighbours and close relatives.

Betty's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for requiem Mass at 1pm on Friday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.facebook.com/paddy.byrne.77377

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the graveyard while socially distancing.

James Alexander Dann - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, May 14 of James Alexander (Alec) Dann of Corby, England and formerly Ballykelly, Borris-In-Ossory.

Predeceased by his wife Pamela and sister Emily. Peacefully following a long illness. Deeply regretted by his stepson Eugene, grandchildren, Lisa and Leo, great-grandchildren, Lewis, Chloe and Esme, brothers Tom and Albert, sisters-in-law, Margaret, and Florence, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Alec's funeral service will be streamed from the Church Of St. Mary The Virgin, Titchmarsh on Friday at 11.30am (https://vimeo.com/event/1042815/880c766140) followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. A special word of thanks to the doctors and nurses at Kettering General Hospital and also to all who cared for Alec at Clanfield Residential Care Home.

Laura Kilkenny - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 1 of Laura Kilkenny (née O'Meara) of Pallas, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Laura, beloved wife of the late Tony and loving mother to Tom, Deirdre (Walsh), Fiona (Bracken). Cherished grandmother to Evan, Charlie, Amy, and Katie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law Joe and Fergus, daughter in law Eileen, brother Thomas and sister Maureen, sister in law Bernie Hegarty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Laois Hospice.

Given the current exceptional circumstances, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a funeral with family and close friends will take place at 2pm on Thursday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise, immediately thereafter.

Jimmy Farrell - Ballylinan

The death took place on Monday, May 31 of Jimmy (Bronson) Farrell of St. Jude's, Ballylinan.



Predeceased by his loving father Tom and brother Kieran. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Tara and Kelly, sons Cieran, Jamie and Alan, son-in-law Ian, partners Claire, Ciara and Becca, grandchildren Matthew, Emma and Tom, his mother Kit, brothers Ted and Michael, sister Annmarie, family and friends.

A family repose will take place at his residence on Thursday. Removal from his residence at 11.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Ballylinan for Requiem mass at 12pm (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Anne’s cemetery, Ballylinan.

Judy Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 30 of Judy Conroy (née Dowling) of Borris Little, Portlaoise.



Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and grandchild Kayleigh. Dearly loved mother to Michael, Ann-Marie, Julie and Michelle. Cherished grandmother to Shannon. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Joe (Gorey), sister-in-law Rosaleen, life long friend Sarah, nephews, Brian, Alan, and Ian, Michaels partner Margaret. Great neighbours, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a funeral with family and close friends will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise immediately thereafter.

Liam J. Lacey - Luggacurren

The death took place on Saturday, May 29 of Liam J. Lacey of ''Ahalan'', 8 St Joseph's Road, Carlow Town and formerly of Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, Belleek, Tullamore, and Luggacurren.

Unexpectedly, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Adrian, Réiltín, Aengus, Enda, Michelle and the late Bernice and baby Lacey, adored grandfather of Kye, Estee, Qynn, Maria, Thomas, Jane and Lia, cherished brother of Joe, Mary, John, Bridie and the late Jim and Margaret and loved son of the late Joe and Annie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, Michelle’s partner Peter, daughters-in-law Suzanne, Anne-Marie and Alma, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law Julia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Liam’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Rosary Church, Luggacurren on Thursday, at 10am and will be followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin (arriving 12.30pm approx).

Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link; http://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream