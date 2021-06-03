Tributes for Laois pantomine performer who is laid to rest today

Fond tributes have been paid to a beautiful and talented Laois woman whose funeral takes place this afternoon.

Laura Kilkenny from Pallas Portlaoise, was a "true stalwart of the arts" with a "wonderful voice and commanding stage presence".

She passed away on Tuesday, June 1, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ms Kilkenny was a founder member and performer with Portlaoise Pantomime group. She had also been the first winner in Laois of an Association of Irish Musical Societies AIMS award in the early 1970's.

Portlaoise Panto expressed their sadness and loss.

"Portlaoise Pantomime Group are devastated to announce the passing of our dear friend, and one of our founder members, Laura Kilkenny. Playing fantastic roles for years, with a wonderful voice and commanding stage presence, Laura brought the house down night after night. She was one of our costumiers for so many years also. In latter years she was a wonderful pit singer, who never minded the microphones and would laugh out loud all through the show with her infectious laugh.

Our deepest condolences to Tom, Deirdre, and Fiona. May she rest in peace."

Portlaoise Musical Society gave the following words upon the sad news of her passing.

"Portlaoise Musical Society was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Laura Kilkenny. Laura was a true stalwart of Portlaoise Pantomime, and indeed her association with all the arts, be it on stage or backstage within Laois and beyond. Her talent knew no bounds and Laura epitomised what it is to be a volunteer.

"It's certainly true that we stand on the shoulders of giant's, Laura was without doubt a giant of her time. The Society extends its deepest sympathy to Laura's children Tom, Deirdre & Fiona, their family & friends and finally to all her friends within Portlaoise Pantomime. May she rest in peace."

Laura Kilkenny (nee O'Meara) was wife of the late Tony and loving mother to Tom, Deirdre (Walsh), Fiona (Bracken). Cherished grandmother to Evan, Charlie, Amy, and Katie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law Joe and Fergus, daughter in law Eileen, brother Thomas and sister Maureen, sister in law Bernie Hegarty, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her funeral for family and close friends only, takes place at 2pm today Thursday, June 3 in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.