Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 4, 2021

Betty Phelan - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, June 2 of Betty Phelan (née Bradly) of Cashel, Ballyroan.



Leaving behind a loving husband Michael, her children Daire, Trevor, Donna, Micheal Anthony, Leighanne, Lavine, Shona, Shalane, Nicole, Bradley, Dale, her beautiful grandchildren and her pet dog gizmo. Pre-deceased by her devoted daughter Aoife and her close relatives. Betty will be sorely missed by her family, dearest friends, neighbours and close relatives.

Betty's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for requiem Mass at 1pm on Friday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.facebook.com/paddy.byrne.77377

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the graveyard while socially distancing.

James Alexander Dann - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, May 14 of James Alexander (Alec) Dann of Corby, England and formerly Ballykelly, Borris-In-Ossory.

Predeceased by his wife Pamela and sister Emily. Peacefully following a long illness. Deeply regretted by his stepson Eugene, grandchildren, Lisa and Leo, great-grandchildren, Lewis, Chloe and Esme, brothers Tom and Albert, sisters-in-law, Margaret, and Florence, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Alec's funeral service will be streamed from the Church Of St. Mary The Virgin, Titchmarsh on Friday at 11.30am (https://vimeo.com/event/1042815/880c766140) followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. A special word of thanks to the doctors and nurses at Kettering General Hospital and also to all who cared for Alec at Clanfield Residential Care Home.

Jimmy Farrell - Ballylinan

The death took place on Monday, May 31 of Jimmy (Bronson) Farrell of St. Jude's, Ballylinan.



Predeceased by his loving father Tom and brother Kieran. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Tara and Kelly, sons Cieran, Jamie and Alan, son-in-law Ian, partners Claire, Ciara and Becca, grandchildren Matthew, Emma and Tom, his mother Kit, brothers Ted and Michael, sister Annmarie, family and friends.

A family repose will take place at his residence on Thursday. Removal from his residence at 11.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Ballylinan for Requiem mass at 12pm (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Anne’s cemetery, Ballylinan.