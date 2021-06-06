Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, June 6, 2021

Peadar Keeley - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, June 4 of Peadar Keeley of Brittas, Clonaslee and late of Spollanstown, Tullamore.

In his 92nd year. Pre-deceased by his daughter Ethna. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife Anne, son Mark, daughter-in-law Noeleen, adored grandchildren Ellen,Matthew, Freia, Harriet and Toby, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh, on Monday morning at 10.45am to The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore via Spollanstown to arrive for Private Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

In accordance with current Government restrictions, Peadar's Mass will be private. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the funeral home to the church and from the church to the cemetery while adhering social distancing.

The ceremony can be viewed live on the Tullamore Parish Webcam.

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore