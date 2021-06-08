Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Paddy Dunne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, June 5 of Paddy Dunne of Moore Street, Rathdowney.



Suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly mourned by his daughters Marie and Eimer, sister-in-law Elizabeth, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive, a private funeral will be arranged. Details of the live streamed funeral Mass will be announced on Tuesday evening.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Peadar Rice - Mountrath

The deaths took place on Saturday, June 5 of Peadar Rice of Forest, Mountrath



Unexpectedly, in the care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette,(Bernie) sons and daughters; Peter, Cora (Gorman), Deirdre (Phelan), Amanda (Kirwan), Matthew and Paul, their respective partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Crescentia and Maria (Melbourne), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, dear neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.