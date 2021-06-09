Death Notices in Laois - Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Paddy Dunne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, June 5 of Paddy Dunne of Moore Street, Rathdowney and formerly of Bordwell, Clough.

Suddenly and peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Brophy). Sadly mourned by his daughters Marie and Emer, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many great friends, especially Darragh and the Coffey family and Pat McKelvey.

Due to the COVID-19 directive, a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery. The funeral cortege will proceed to the church via his native Bordwell. The route will be as follows: Bawnogue, Middlemount, Bordwell, Oldcourt, Shanavaughy, Connors Cross, Clough Village and Rahandrick and return to Rathdowney via Kilbreedy and Coolfin.

Peadar Rice - Mountrath

The deaths took place on Saturday, June 5 of Peadar Rice of Forest, Mountrath



Unexpectedly, in the care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette,(Bernie) sons and daughters; Peter, Cora (Gorman), Deirdre (Phelan), Amanda (Kirwan), Matthew and Paul, their respective partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Crescentia and Maria (Melbourne), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, dear neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Forest, Mountrath) on Wednesday evening from 4pm with family Rosary at 9pm. (Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.), Removal to St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath (eircode R32EC61) on Thursday morning, for Requiem Mass at 10am, (Peadar’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website: www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page and also the Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St. Fintan's Parish Mountrath Facebook page). followed by Burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown, (via Forest).