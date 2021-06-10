Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 10, 2021

Br. Augustine Freeley - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday June 9 of Br. Augustine (Austin) Freeley of De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, and late of Gurteen, Ballyhaunis.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie and brother Patrick. Greatly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Peter, Michael (Manchester) and Tom (Canada), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives, friends and especially by his confreres in religion and the staff of Miguel House.

Due to COVID 19 directive a private family funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). Funeral Mass will take place this Friday afternoon at 2pm in the Monastery Chapel, Castletown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Br. Augustine's family and the De La Salle Brothers would like to thank you for your understanding and consideration at this sad and difficult time.

Nicholas Mooney - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, June 8 of Nicholas (Nick) Mooney of Ballyhoran, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marion, sons Seamus, Kevin and Adrian, daughters Nichole and Gemma, brothers Joe and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to COVID 19 directive, a private family funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). Funeral Mass will take place on Friday in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown at 10am and will be live streamed on the St. Edmund's Church, Castletown Facebook page.

Nicholas's family would like to thank you for your understanding and consideration at this sad and difficult time and would also like to thank sincerely all who cared for Nicholas, especially the staff of the Oncology Unit at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Liam Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 7 of Liam Farrell, late of Two Mile House and Portlaoise.

Unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Evelyn, predeceased by his son Michael, adored father of Keith, Ross and Kate and grandfather to his cherished Eve. Beloved brother to Paschal, and Marie. Greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family.

Removal from his home Willow Lodge on Thursday, to arrive at St Peter's Church, Two Mile House for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass and burial can be viewed on www.streamlive.ie

Peadar Rice - Mountrath

The deaths took place on Saturday, June 5 of Peadar Rice of Forest, Mountrath



Unexpectedly, in the care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette,(Bernie) sons and daughters; Peter, Cora (Gorman), Deirdre (Phelan), Amanda (Kirwan), Matthew and Paul, their respective partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Crescentia and Maria (Melbourne), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, dear neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Forest, Mountrath) on Wednesday evening from 4pm with family Rosary at 9pm. (Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.), Removal to St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath (eircode R32EC61) on Thursday morning, for Requiem Mass at 10am, (Peadar’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website: www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page and also the Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St. Fintan's Parish Mountrath Facebook page). followed by Burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown, (via Forest).