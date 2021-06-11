Death Notices for Laois - Friday, June 11, 2021

Bernadette Callaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, June 10 of Bernadette Callaghan (née Dunne) of Borris Great, Portlaoise



Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and dearly loved mother to Francis, Chris, Hughie, Rory and Anne-Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, limited to immediate family and friends, will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

James Anthony Goodwin - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, June 10 of James Anthony Goodwin of 74 St. Joseph’s Terrace, Mountmellick.



Beloved son of the late Christopher and Kathleen Goodwin. Predeceased by his brothers Paul and Michael and sister Naula Galvin Deeply regretted by his sister Agnes Roycroft (Naas), and brothers Christopher (U.K) Tommy and Patrick, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone who knew James Anthony, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church. The Funeral Cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.50am, sympathisers are welcome along the route, maintaining a safe social distance. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Br. Augustine Freeley - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday June 9 of Br. Augustine (Austin) Freeley of De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, and late of Gurteen, Ballyhaunis.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie and brother Patrick. Greatly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Peter, Michael (Manchester) and Tom (Canada), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives, friends and especially by his confreres in religion and the staff of Miguel House.

Due to COVID 19 directive a private family funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). Funeral Mass will take place this Friday afternoon at 2pm in the Monastery Chapel, Castletown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Br. Augustine's family and the De La Salle Brothers would like to thank you for your understanding and consideration at this sad and difficult time.

Nicholas Mooney - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, June 8 of Nicholas (Nick) Mooney of Ballyhoran, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marion, sons Seamus, Kevin and Adrian, daughters Nichole and Gemma, brothers Joe and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to COVID 19 directive, a private family funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). Funeral Mass will take place on Friday in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown at 10am and will be live streamed on the St. Edmund's Church, Castletown Facebook page.

Nicholas's family would like to thank you for your understanding and consideration at this sad and difficult time and would also like to thank sincerely all who cared for Nicholas, especially the staff of the Oncology Unit at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.