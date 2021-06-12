Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, June 12

Tom Byrne - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, June 11 of Tom Byrne of Derrough, Mountrath.



Honorary President of St. Fintan's GAA Club. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda and dearly loved father of Maura, Fiona, Tommy, Claire, Ann and Eileen, daughter-in-law, sons-in law, his beloved grandchildren Lauren, Alison, Tara, Grace, Thomas, Dean, Katie, Emily, Patrick, Jane, Emma, Molly, Caoimhe, Anna, Maisie and Ned. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sisters Peggy and Bab, predeceased by his sister Maisie and brother Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private family funeral will take place (max 50 people in the Church) Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday in St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath at 2pm and will be live streamed on the Parish Website: https://www.mountrathparish.ie/mountrath-webcam/ or the St. Fintan’s Parish, Mountrath Facebook page, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Tom’s family would like to thank you for your understanding and consideration at this sad and difficult time and would also like to thank sincerely all who cared for Tom.

Nora Byrne - Wolfhill

The death took place on Thursday, June 10 of of Nora Byrne (née Condron) of Dundrum, Dublin and Wolfhill.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstowm and while in the presence of her family, Nora, beloved wife of the late Eddie and much-loved mother of Helen and the late Marguerite. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons-in-law David and Eamonn, adored grandchildren Aoife, Sarah, David, Katie, Garret and great-granddaughter Daisy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday morning in the Church of the Holy Cross, Main Street, Dundrum. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed.

Nora’s Funeral Cortège is expected to pass residence on Tuesday morning at 12:45pm. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Bernadette Callaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, June 10 of Bernadette Callaghan (née Dunne) of Borris Great, Portlaoise



Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and dearly loved mother to Francis, Chris, Hughie, Rory and Anne-Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, limited to immediate family and friends, will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

James Anthony Goodwin - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, June 10 of James Anthony Goodwin of 74 St. Joseph’s Terrace, Mountmellick.



Beloved son of the late Christopher and Kathleen Goodwin. Predeceased by his brothers Paul and Michael and sister Naula Galvin Deeply regretted by his sister Agnes Roycroft (Naas), and brothers Christopher (U.K) Tommy and Patrick, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone who knew James Anthony, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church. The Funeral Cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.50am, sympathisers are welcome along the route, maintaining a safe social distance. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.