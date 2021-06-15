Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Martin Dowling - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 14 of Martin Dowling of Dublin Road, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in his 94th year, surrounded by his daughters and in the care of the staff in St. Brigid’s Hospital, Shaen. Martin is predeceased by his beloved wife Bess, brother Paddy (Colt), sisters Nora Delaney (Roskelton), Bride McDonald (Ballyroan), Sr. Stanislaus Joseph and Sr. Stanislaus Gertrude, Little Sisters of the Poor (Dublin and Bristol).

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Martina Comerford, Mary Flynn, Anna Byrne and Claire Chambers, sons-in law John, Pat, Mike and Bill, grandchildren Gavin, Jake, Helen, Kieran, Claire, Killian, Luke and Aoibheann, brother-in-law Bill, sisters-in-law Eileen and Claire Carroll, nieces and nephews, relatives and his large circle of friends.

Due to COVID restrictions and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private family funeral, limited to immediate family and friends, will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the parish webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Deirdre Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, June 13 of Deirdre Kelly of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise,



Predeceased by her parents Angela and Gérard, her sister Angela, her son Wayne. Deeply regretted by her loving family Shauna, Stacey and Jake. Loving sister to Paula, Ann-Marie and Mary-Ann. Nanny to Wayne, Paraic, AJ and Fionn. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Thursday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects outdoors on the way to the cemetery.

Denis O'Connor - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, June 14 of Denis (Dor) O'Connor of Kilmurry, Stradbally.



Peacefully, in the company of his loving family and friends, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents and brother Liam. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Andy, sister Kathleen, sister in law Anne, nephew John and his wife Ciara and grandnephew Eoin. The family would like to thank their neighbours Patrick, Louise and Austin, also Sister Ann Devine, public health nurses and Dr. Lawlor for their generosity, support and help, especially during his illness.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm on Monday and Tuesday from 12 noon. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with up to 50 attending in the church. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/ Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Nora Byrne - Wolfhill

The death took place on Thursday, June 10 of of Nora Byrne (née Condron) of Dundrum, Dublin and Wolfhill.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstowm and while in the presence of her family, Nora, beloved wife of the late Eddie and much-loved mother of Helen and the late Marguerite. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons-in-law David and Eamonn, adored grandchildren Aoife, Sarah, David, Katie, Garret and great-granddaughter Daisy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday morning in the Church of the Holy Cross, Main Street, Dundrum. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed.

Nora’s Funeral Cortège is expected to pass residence on Tuesday morning at 12:45pm. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.