Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nora O'Sullivan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 15 of Nora O'Sullivan (née Ryan) of Hillview House, Clonking, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband John J, daughters Mary and Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving son Eamonn, daughter Grainne, sons in law Mike, Rodney and Hugo, grandchildren Katie, Sean, Damien, Ellen, Catherine, Alice, Martha, Kevin, Niamh and Éadaoin, great-grandchild Lilly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Requiem Mass will take place in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, for family and friends (max 50 people) at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Richard McGree - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, June 15 of Richard (Dickie) McGree of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and after a long period of excellent care from the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Deeply regretted by his loving children Deirdre, Julie, Peter, Helen, Barry and Kieran, sister Margie, brother Tony, sons in law, daughters in law, sixteen grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence. In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Friday at 2pm in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Ian Lawlor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 14 of Ian Lawlor of Pallas Lower, Bennekerry, Carlow and Portlaoise.



Funeral Arrangements later

Martin Dowling - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 14 of Martin Dowling of Dublin Road, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in his 94th year, surrounded by his daughters and in the care of the staff in St. Brigid’s Hospital, Shaen. Martin is predeceased by his beloved wife Bess, brother Paddy (Colt), sisters Nora Delaney (Roskelton), Bride McDonald (Ballyroan), Sr. Stanislaus Joseph and Sr. Stanislaus Gertrude, Little Sisters of the Poor (Dublin and Bristol).

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Martina Comerford, Mary Flynn, Anna Byrne and Claire Chambers, sons-in law John, Pat, Mike and Bill, grandchildren Gavin, Jake, Helen, Kieran, Claire, Killian, Luke and Aoibheann, brother-in-law Bill, sisters-in-law Eileen and Claire Carroll, nieces and nephews, relatives and his large circle of friends.

Due to COVID restrictions and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private family funeral, limited to immediate family and friends, will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the parish webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Deirdre Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, June 13 of Deirdre Kelly of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise,



Predeceased by her parents Angela and Gérard, her sister Angela, her son Wayne. Deeply regretted by her loving family Shauna, Stacey and Jake. Loving sister to Paula, Ann-Marie and Mary-Ann. Nanny to Wayne, Paraic, AJ and Fionn. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Thursday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects outdoors on the way to the cemetery.

Denis O'Connor - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, June 14 of Denis (Dor) O'Connor of Kilmurry, Stradbally.



Peacefully, in the company of his loving family and friends, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents and brother Liam. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Andy, sister Kathleen, sister in law Anne, nephew John and his wife Ciara and grandnephew Eoin. The family would like to thank their neighbours Patrick, Louise and Austin, also Sister Ann Devine, public health nurses and Dr. Lawlor for their generosity, support and help, especially during his illness.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm on Monday and Tuesday from 12 noon. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with up to 50 attending in the church. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/ Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times please.