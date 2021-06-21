Death Notices for Laois - Monday, June 21, 2021

Brigid Duggan - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, June 20 of Brigid (Babe) Duggan (née Kenny) of Tubberboe, Durrow.



Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Ned and son James. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marie and Eilish, sons Eamon and Sean, sons-in-law Tom and James, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Catherine, thirteen grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Wednesday at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Brendan O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, June 20 of Brendan O'Brien of Millview and formerly of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, sisters Theresa, Sheila, Derdire (Flanagan) and brothers Paddy and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family Rita (Mahon), Noel, Tony, Gerry, Peter, Pascal, Thomas and Brian O'Neill, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Funeral arriving at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 6pm on Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Ciaran Orange - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 19 of Ciaran Orange of Canal Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Patrick and his partner Joanne, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Monday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Ciaran's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

