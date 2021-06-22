Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Tony Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, June 21 of Tony Lynch of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountmellick.

Husband of the late Bridget and father of Donal and Stephen. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughter in law Audrey, grandchildren Daniel, Timothy and Conlan, brothers Brian, Ger, and sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by Austin, Oliver, Sam and Eileen.

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, on Wednesday, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Tony, the funeral Mass is for 50 persons.

Live stream: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

Brigid Duggan - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, June 20 of Brigid (Babe) Duggan (née Kenny) of Tubberboe, Durrow.



Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Ned and son James. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marie and Eilish, sons Eamon and Sean, sons-in-law Tom and James, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Catherine, thirteen grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Wednesday at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Brendan O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, June 20 of Brendan O'Brien of Millview and formerly of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, sisters Theresa, Sheila, Derdire (Flanagan) and brothers Paddy and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family Rita (Mahon), Noel, Tony, Gerry, Peter, Pascal, Thomas and Brian O'Neill, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Funeral arriving at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 6pm on Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Paul Hartill - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, June 19 of Paul Hartill of The Crescent, Ballylinan.



At St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Charlotte and son in law John, son Lynton and his wife, former wife Sharon, Josh, grandchildren Hanna and India, nephew Mark, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later in the week.