Death Notices for Laois - Friday, June 25, 2021

Tom Westman - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, June 24 of Tom Westman of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Nursing Centre, Mountmellick and in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen and dear sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving family Padraig and his wife Vivian, Eilish and her husband Chris, Mairead and her husband Justin, Claire and her husband Mark, Bryan and his wife Anne, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours relatives and his many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7pm. Removal from Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Due COVID restrictions Tom's Requiem Mass will be for his family and will be streamed live on Mountmellick parish website.

Friends and neighbours are welcome en route to the church and cemetery. Social Distancing must apply.

Frances Costelloe - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, June 22 of Frances Costelloe of St Michael's Park, Portarlington, and late of Newcastle, Galway and former secretary at Dr. McKeagney's family practice Portarlington.

Peacefully at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Predeceased by her brother Vincent, sister Dolores, brother-in-law Hugh, niece Siobhán. Deeply regretted by her loving niece Margaret and her husband John, nephews Fran and his partner Liz, Carlo, Marco and Gino, sister-in-law Gina, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Frances's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Margaret Egan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, June 22 of Margaret Egan (née Wall) of Borris-in-Ossory and Kyle, Ballaghmore.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Elga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Sarah and Anne, Sarah's partner Joe, brothers Liam, John and Martin, sister Sr. Jane, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Privately reposing on Friday in Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone from 6pm until 8pm. Private removal on Saturday to St. Molua Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to the HSE and government guidelines in accordance with funeral gatherings.

Paul Hartill - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, June 19 of Paul Hartill of The Crescent, Ballylinan.



At St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Charlotte and son in law John, son Lynton and his wife, former wife Sharon, Josh, grandchildren Hanna and India, nephew Mark, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11.30am (max 50) in Castletown Church, Ballylinan followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin (max 50) at 2.20pm.

The cremation service can be viewed from their webcam using the following link: Newlands Cross Crematorium Webcam