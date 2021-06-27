Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, June 27, 2021

Jack O'Connell - Ballybrittas
The death took place on Friday, June 25 of Jack O'Connell of Coolroe, Ballybrittas and late of Sean Ross Abbey, Roscrea.
Peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Des, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Rosary in Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday at 9pm. Removal from the family residence in Coolroe, Ballybrittas on Sunday at 6.20pm arriving The Sacred Heart Church Rath, Ballybrittas at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Ballyadden Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.
Jack's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector
