Death Notices for Laois - Monday, June 28, 2021

John Foran - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, June 28 of John (Sonny) Foran of Wolf Tone Court, Mountmellick, and formerly of 5 Emmett Terrace.

Beloved son of the late John and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary Conroy, Kay Deegan, Ann Melia, Ber Lee, Joan Bland, Patricia Dowling, Caroline McDermott, Christina Orlandini, Gabriel Brennen, Madeline Arstall, and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Chrissie Lawlor, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 6pm on Tuesday Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing from 12 noon on Wednesday, Removal on Wednesday at 1.50pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Sonny's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie. Sonny's Funeral Mass is for family members. Social distance must be applied.



Michael Finnerty - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, June 27 of Michael Finnerty of Charleville House, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly Fivealley, Birr.

Deeply regretted by his sisters; Mary Cantillon (Limerick), Christina Kennedy (Belmont), Anne Hopman (Wexford) and Carmel Kennedy (Ballyboy, Kilcormac), brothers-in-law,nephew, nieces, his Aunt;Teresa Dalton (Lusmagh), extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St.Finnian’s Church, Longford, Kinnitty, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Michael’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines and his family thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Paddy Holohan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, June 26 of Paddy Holohan of Brockview, Mountmellick, and formerly Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, his sons Kieran, Rory, Barry and Brian, sister Maureen O'Shea Ballyragget and her husband Seán, daughters-in-law Lynn, Amanda, Alina and Maire, grandchildren Conor, Ava, Ciara, Orla, Donal, Niamh, Alisa, Valerie, Leah, Josh, Doireann, Eoin, and Fiadh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Removal from his home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mountmellickparish.ie. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Social distancing must apply.