Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, July 1, 2021

Lucy Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 29 of Lucy Byrne (née Bergin) of 30 Hillview Drive, Rathnapish Carlow and originally of Meelick, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at the District. Hospital. Dearly loved and adored wife of Michael. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sisters Mary and Patricia, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family (max 50) will be celebrated on Friday at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: Askea Parish Webcam

Graham Patchett - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, June 29 of Graham Patchett of Glenbower, Mountrath and formerly Lincoln, England.

Peacefully, at his residence. Sadly missed by his family.

Private Cremation will take place on Thursday.

Michael Finnerty - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, June 27 of Michael Finnerty of Charleville House, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly Fivealley, Birr.

Deeply regretted by his sisters; Mary Cantillon (Limerick), Christina Kennedy (Belmont), Anne Hopman (Wexford) and Carmel Kennedy (Ballyboy, Kilcormac), brothers-in-law,nephew, nieces, his Aunt;Teresa Dalton (Lusmagh), extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St.Finnian’s Church, Longford, Kinnitty, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Michael’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines and his family thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.