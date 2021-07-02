Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 2

Michael Gleeson - Attanagh

The death took place on Wednesday, June 30 of Michael Gleeson of Fermoyle, Attanagh.



Former employee at Bord na Mona, Coolnamona, Portlaoise. Suddenly, beloved husband of Frances and loving father to James, Daniel, Marie and Ann. Sadly missed by his loving wife, his children, their partners, adoring grandchildren, Grace, Ben, Lucy, Aislinn, Harry, Aoife and Liadh, sisters Theresa and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence. In accordance with HSE guidlines a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place in the Church of Assumption, Ballyouskill on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 28 of Jim McCormack of Fish Hoek, South Africa and formerly Dublin Rd., Portlaoise.

Suddenly in South Africa. Predeceased by his daughter Aisling. Dearly loved husband to Esther and loving father to Diarmuid (Montreal) and Enda (Galway). Cherished grandchildren Callie, Jack, Kian and Emma, brothers Tony and Jerry, son in law Duane, daughters in law Chrissy Rikkers . Endas partner, Anita, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

He will be sadly missed by all his former colleagues in the Irish Prison Service, Portlaoise and Laois GAA circles. And also the community and voluntary groups in Portlaoise Town. He was a true native of the Town.

Jims funeral will take place in South Africa on Saturday morning at 8.55am Irish Time at St Johns Catholic Church, Fish Hoek. Cremation will follow Mass: link https://www.facebook.com/events/800504154163516

Lucy Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 29 of Lucy Byrne (née Bergin) of 30 Hillview Drive, Rathnapish Carlow and originally of Meelick, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at the District. Hospital. Dearly loved and adored wife of Michael. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sisters Mary and Patricia, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family (max 50) will be celebrated on Friday at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: Askea Parish Webcam