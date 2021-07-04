Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 4, 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 4, 2021

James Phelan - Galmoy

The death took place on Friday, July 2 of James Phelan of Rathbane, Galmoy.

Peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Sadly mourned by his wife Joan and family Helen, also remembering baby infant Siobhan predeceased, Sandra, Donal, Brendan and Leanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, his brother Sean, relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 Directive and the ongoing risk of infection due to the Delta variant a private funeral has been arranged. The funeral Mass will be live streamed (https://churchcamlive.ie/galmoy-parish-live-stream/) from the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy, on Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, July 2 of Patrick (Patsy) Murphy of 69 St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving husband of the late Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving sons P.J. and Thomas, daughters-in-law Patricia and Cathy, grandchildren Dylan, Jacob and Heather , sisters-in-law Joan and Ann, brother-in-law Fran, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Monday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Patsy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Mary Downey - Trumera

The death took place on Thursday, July 1 of Mary Downey (née Lawlor) of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Trumera.

Suddenly, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her brothers Martin and Richard. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, children Mario, James, Brendan and Sinéad, together with their partners Niamh, Lynn and Fiona, grandchildren Enya, Cian, Julien, Cormac, Katie, Mia and Liam, sisters Anne and Patricia and by her extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray (Limited to 50 people) followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. 


 

