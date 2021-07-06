Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Gemma Downey - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, July 5 of Gemma Downey (née Graham) of Laburnum Close, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her son Sean, daughters Regina (Coss), Elaine and Olivia, daughter-in-law Breda, sons-in-law Tony, Mick and Pete, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Ruairí, Aideen, Ella-Lia, Cillian, Ross and Anna, sister Una Brennan, brother Joseph Graham, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place in The Church of The Holy Cross, Ratheniska, on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sympathisers are welcome in the cemetery while observing social distancing.



Seamus Downey - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Sunday, July 4 of Seamus (Jim) Downey of Closeland, Ballybrittas, and Monasterevin.



Seamus, formerly a member of An Garda Síochána, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Predeceased by his father Paddy. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, daughters Emma and Hannah and his grandson Paddy. Deeply regretted by his mother Kathleen, sisters Eileen, Gráinne, brothers Declan, Pádraig and Joseph, his mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle Fr. Joe, aunt Nellie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place, with up to 50 people attending in the church. Reposing at his residence on Monday afternoon from 3pm. Removal on Tuesday at 1pm to arrive to St John's Church, Killenard, for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Seamus's Requiem Mass will be live streamed https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/jimdowney

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times.

Nancy Henry - Ballickmoyler

The death has taken place of Nancy Henry (née Moore) of Sarto Park, Kildare and formerly of Ballinakill, Ballickmoyler.

Sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Damien, daughter Aishling, sisters Claire, Peggy and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Vincent and Frank, daughter-in-law Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Nancy will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Mariette Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 2 of Mariette (Marie) Connor, formerly Murphy (née Moore) of Portlaoise, and late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

Peacefully, in her 88th year, in the tender care of Droimnín Nursing Home, Stradbally. Beloved wife of Bill and the late Eugene F. Murphy, much loved mother of Brónagh, Declan, Margaret (Midge), Gabrielle, Brendan, Cormac, Damian, Dermot and the late baby Kevin and loving sister of Kate, Tony and the late Michael; she will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal from Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, walking to St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/braystpeters. The burial, at Dean’s Grange Cemetery, will follow the funeral Mass.