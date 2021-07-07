Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Denis Treacy - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, July 6 of Denis Treacy of Elderfield Drive, Castletown, Portlaoise and formerly of Clonisk, Shinrone.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise in his 91st year. (was residing with his niece Rita (Palmer), Elderfield Drive, Castletown).

Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law Mick (O'Malley), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). Denis's Funeral Mass will be on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown and will be live streamed on the St, Edmund's Church Castletown Facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Boula cemetery Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary (Eircode E53 HE98). People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the cemetery with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Raymond Dunne - The Swan

The death took place on Monday, July 5 of Raymond Dunne of 4F The Swan.

Suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Nora, Raymond will be sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Gerard, John, Denis, Ambrose, Cam and Dom, sisters Bernadette and Martina, deeply regretted by his daughter Lorraine, partner Deirdre, Aunt Bridie, and wife Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Gemma Downey - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, July 5 of Gemma Downey (née Graham) of Laburnum Close, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her son Sean, daughters Regina (Coss), Elaine and Olivia, daughter-in-law Breda, sons-in-law Tony, Mick and Pete, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Ruairí, Aideen, Ella-Lia, Cillian, Ross and Anna, sister Una Brennan, brother Joseph Graham, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place in The Church of The Holy Cross, Ratheniska, on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sympathisers are welcome in the cemetery while observing social distancing.

Mariette Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 2 of Mariette (Marie) Connor, formerly Murphy (née Moore) of Portlaoise, and late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

Peacefully, in her 88th year, in the tender care of Droimnín Nursing Home, Stradbally. Beloved wife of Bill and the late Eugene F. Murphy, much loved mother of Brónagh, Declan, Margaret (Midge), Gabrielle, Brendan, Cormac, Damian, Dermot and the late baby Kevin and loving sister of Kate, Tony and the late Michael; she will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal from Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, walking to St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/braystpeters. The burial, at Dean’s Grange Cemetery, will follow the funeral Mass.