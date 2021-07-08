Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, July 8, 2021

Thomas Moran - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 7 of Thomas Moran of Glenside, Abbeyleix Rd., Portlaoise.



Beloved husband of Ethna and much loved father of Veronica (MacDermott), Aidan, and Thomas Jnr. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret O'Connor. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Friday in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Pat Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, July 7 of Pat Brennan of Knock, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sister Bridie, sister-in-law Nora, companion Mary, nephews, nieces, many friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his brother Bernie, sisters Mary, Maggie, Kathy and Alice.

In accordance with advice on public gatherings, Funeral Mass will take place (max 50 people) at 12noon on Friday in St.Lazarians Church, Knock, followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Denis Treacy - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, July 6 of Denis Treacy of Elderfield Drive, Castletown, Portlaoise and formerly of Clonisk, Shinrone.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise in his 91st year. (was residing with his niece Rita (Palmer), Elderfield Drive, Castletown).

Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law Mick (O'Malley), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). Denis's Funeral Mass will be on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown and will be live streamed on the St, Edmund's Church Castletown Facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Boula cemetery Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary (Eircode E53 HE98). People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the cemetery with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Raymond Dunne - The Swan

The death took place on Monday, July 5 of Raymond Dunne of 4F The Swan.

Suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Nora, Raymond will be sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Gerard, John, Denis, Ambrose, Cam and Dom, sisters Bernadette and Martina, deeply regretted by his daughter Lorraine, partner Deirdre, Aunt Bridie, and wife Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Raymond's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am to Saint Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Raymond by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning en route from his residence to the church in Wolfhill.